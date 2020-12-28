Leah Remini Says Tom Cruise’s COVID-19 Rant Was For PR!!

Former Scientologist Leah Remini has accused Hollywood actor Tom Cruise of staging his recent rant about COVID-19 for PR for his upcoming Mission Impossible 7 movie.

“Tom’s reaction that was released yesterday shows his true personality. He is an abusive person,” she said in a statement per RadarOnline. “I witnessed it, I’ve been a recipient of it on a small level, and I’ve been told of similar abuse by his former girlfriend, his employees, and his friends. This is the real Tom.”

Remini alleged that Cruise “does not care about the families of his crew.”

“Tom does not believe in family values. I mean, how anyone is falling for this is just mindblowing,” she continued. “Tom addressing his crew in this manner is a clear indication that he is used to abusing his power.”

She added, “No one needs to be ‘addressed’ by Tom about safety codes. There are producers who could have and should have handled the situation privately and professionally. … This behavior is not normal or appropriate. No one can respond to his outburst without being fired.”