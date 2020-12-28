Lawsuit claims a New Jersey man was jailed for ten days based on an erroneous facial recognition match, and prosecutors kept pursuing him for nearly a year (Anthony G. Attrino/New Jersey Online)

Anthony G. Attrino / New Jersey Online:
Lawsuit claims a New Jersey man was jailed for ten days based on an erroneous facial recognition match, and prosecutors kept pursuing him for nearly a year — Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include a statement from the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.
