Lawsuit claims a New Jersey man was jailed for ten days based on an erroneous facial recognition match, and prosecutors kept pursuing him for nearly a year (Anthony G. Attrino/New Jersey Online)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Anthony G. Attrino / New Jersey Online:

Lawsuit claims a New Jersey man was jailed for ten days based on an erroneous facial recognition match, and prosecutors kept pursuing him for nearly a year  —  Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include a statement from the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR