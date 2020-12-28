Lawsuit alleges CDPR misled investors about Cyberpunk 2077 issues

An investor filed a lawsuit against developer and publisher CD Projekt Red (CDPR), alleging the company failed to tell investors the recently released Cyberpunk 2077 was “virtually unplayable.”
Plaintiff Andrew Trampe hopes to bring other investors on board with the lawsuit, which would make it a class action. The suit alleges that CDPR misled investors about the state of Cyberpunk, instead marketing it as a success with only a few minor issues.
According to Bloomberg, CDPR says it will “vigorously” defend itself against the lawsuit.
Cyberpunk 2077 launched in a bad state with numerous bugs, glitches and other issues. While some platforms fared better than others, the issues were pervasive across gaming platforms. Older consoles got the worst of it — Cyberpunk was basically unplayable on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. Sony opted to pull the game from the PlayStation Store, and many retailers adjusted refund policies to allow dissatisfied customers to return the game.
On top of that, CDPR launched a campaign to help customers get their money back if a retailer chose not to help them.
Despite the controversy around Cyberpunk, CDPR recently estimated that it sold 13 million copies across all platforms. That estimate included most returns as well as the over 8 million pre-orders Cyberpunk received. The Verge notes that those figures make Cyberpunk one of the best selling games of the year, plus CDPR said earlier in December that it already recouped the game’s development costs.
Source: The Verge, Bloomberg