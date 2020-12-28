Larsa Pippen Claims Malik Beasley Was ‘Separated’ When They Met

Larsa Pippen has been blasted as a homewrecker, but insists that her new boo, Malik Beasley, was separated when they first met.

“Malik and his ex were separated before I ever met him,” Larsa tweeted. “That’s a fact.”

But Malik’s ex, Montana Yao, challenged the claim:

“This is 100% false. Continue to speak on my name and my relationship and we’re going to have issues. Receipts don’t lie. Let’s not go there. I think you’ve embarrassed yourself enough already,” she responded.

On Christmas Eve, Montana uploaded a video of herself rapping the incident: “I’m not impressed by you, boy you a sloppy mess,” she rapped. “Went and did me wrong and try to send a miss you text. That don’t work on me, that ain’t how it goes, you went and picked a side with a lame ass thirsty hoe.”

Larsa has also caught heat for her romance with Malik as he is only four years older than her eldest son.