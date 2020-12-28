Lana Del Rey Injures Her Arm Following Ice Skating Accident

Instagram

The ‘Video Games’ hitmaker has been spotted wearing a sling and cast to support her fractured armed after the singer injured herself in an ice skating accident.

–

Lana Del Rey is sporting a sling on her arm after suffering a nasty fracture while ice skating.

The “Video Games” star has been spotted wearing the light grey sling and soft black cast around California and, taking to social media over the weekend (26-27Dec20), she told fans she sustained the injury while ice skating.

Alongside a gallery of photos including a selfie of the star and a selection of some of her Christmas presents, Lana penned, “When you see my second video for this album, don’t think that the fact I’m wearing a cast is symbolic for anything other than thinking I was still a pro figure skater.”

“I wiped out on my beautiful skates before the video even began after a long day of figure eights and jumps in the twilight of the dezert (sic),” continued the “Blue Jeans” star. “Anyways my fracture isn’t that bad kind of goes with my new bucket hat. Thanks to my beautiful family for my gifts.”

Among Lana’s gifts showcased in the snaps were vinyl records, including “Diamonds & Rust” from Joan Baez, plus a large pinky ring, and a book of art from Norman Rockwell – who served as the inspiration for the title of her most recent musical album, “Norman F**king Rockwell!“.

The hitmaker also posted a snap with her new fiance Clayton Johnson, showing the pair touching their foreheads together while each wearing patterned face coverings.

<br />

Lana is due to release her seventh studio album, “Chemtrails Over the Country Club“, in 2021, with its title track set to drop on 11 January (21).