Kyla Pratt Call Me Kat And Proud Family Reboot Interview

Not crazy, but this is one of my favorites to tell. As this guy walked up to me, he was like, “Oh my god, I am such a big fan of yours.” I’m like, “Oh my god. Thank you so much. That’s so sweet.” [And he said], “I love you, Keke Pratt.” I said, “Well, um, I’m not sure if you meant me, but Keke Palmer’s cool. You’ve kind of merged us.” But at least she’s a dope person to be confused with.

19. What was your most starstruck moment?

Growing up, I was never starstruck. [However], I think I was in the same room as Sidney Poitier at a play, and … my heart stopped. I was like, “I’m in the same room. I can’t believe it.” And then I went to the opening of Tyler Perry Studios last year, and literally, every time I turned around, I was like, “OK, they’re [just] people, Kyla.” I just happened to be in a room with amazing people like Denzel Washington and Spike Lee.

20. Favorite curse word?

“Shit.” It just flows. Like, shit. I had to calm down a little bit because of my kids copying everything [I] say. Even now, I apologize to people because I’m like, “Look, when I’m not around my kids, it just starts coming out. I’m sorry.” I don’t mean no disrespect. It just flows. Yeah, I would have to say “shit” is my favorite.

21. Favorite emoji and why?

The wide eyes [😳]. I’m always sending stuff to my friends like, “What is this?” with the wide eyes emoji. I [also] love the black spade emoji [♠️], just because I used to post that with my pictures all the time. I just felt like it feels classic and classy. You know?

22. What’s one thing you can’t live without?

My phone.

23. Who was your childhood celebrity crush?

Usher, Kobe Bryant, and Pac, of course.

24. What accomplishment are you most proud of?

Being a mom, and being a dope-ass mom. I take pride in the mother that I am. Just seeing [my children] grow and thrive, and just teaching them and learning from them. That’s the biggest accomplishment that I think I could ever be a part of. Nothing else really matters.

25. What’s your biggest pet peeve?

Rude people. It irks my nerves because there’s no reason. I don’t get it. Now, I understand people have moments, so I don’t really get on people too bad. But if the moments continue … don’t take your stuff out on other people.

26. What is your current iPhone wallpaper?