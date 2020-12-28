Keep an eye out with the Ring Floodlight Camera down to $150 today only

If you want to smarten up some of the outdoor areas of your home, today’s deal on the Ring Floodlight Cam at Woot is for you. It’s down to $149.99 there — $100 off its retail price and $190 refurb price — in your choice of black or white.

The Floodlight Cam records in 1080p HD, has infrared night vision, and Live View, which lets you watch what the camera is looking at from anywhere in the world. Use your smartphone, tablet, or computer to access the camera, and you can also get alerts sent to your device any time the motion detectors are set off. The camera will flood the area with two spotlights when that occurs. It also has a built-in siren.

Optimize the motion detector by keeping it parallel to the ground and nine feet off the ground. Above a garage door or high on the side of your home would be a good spot. The camera requires a hardwired installation to an electrical box.

It also works with Amazon Alexa. You can use your voice to launch real-time video on your Echo Show and receive alerts if movement is picked up. You can even speak to visitors detected by the camera using your Echo devices or phone.

Users give this cam 4.7 stars out of 5 based on over 20,000 reviews on Amazon. Check out our Ring Floodlight Cam review for a more detailed breakdown of its capabilities.

