Kayce and Monica theory Yellowstone fans don’t want

Despite Grimes believing that Monica and Kayce have quite a bit in common with Romeo and Juliet, the actor is surprisingly optimistic about the couple being endgame for Yelloestone. However, he also wants fans to brace themselves for more challenges to come.

“I’ve always just thought when I read that storyline and that love story that they’re twin souls. They were meant for each other, but the weight of the world has always gotten in the middle. It’s kind of that classic Romeo and Juliet storyline. We’ve seen them go through a lot…” Grimes said to Monsters and Critics. “But, I think, what we’ll continue to see with them is that there’s such a true love at their core, and at their core, they’re both such good spirits that they’ll always be attracted to each other.”

But will they always stay together? The actor’s words don’t exactly inspire confidence in the pair’s chances at sticking their relationship out for the long haul. Still, as long as Tate is in the picture, Monica and Kayce will never be fully apart, even if the latest Dutton tragedy drives yet another wedge between the star-crossed lovers.