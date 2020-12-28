Kaitlyn Bristowe Shares She Lost Her ‘Taste and Smell’ While Battling COVID-19

Instagram

Although she has been feeling ‘very tired,’ the 35-year-old ‘The Bachelorette’ alum assures fans that she’s ‘still okay’ and that she doesn’t ‘have any shortness of breath.’

–

“The Bachelorette” alum Kaitlyn Bristowe has given more details about her condition after revealing that she and boyfriend Jason Tartick tested positive for COVID-19. On Sunday, December 27, the 35-year-old took to her Instagram account to share with fans that she’d “officially lost my taste and smell.”

“I don’t know why I think I know how COVID works, because I don’t,” Kaitlyn went on saying in an Instagram Story video. “But, when I first got it, I was like, ‘Okay, no real symptoms.’ ”

The reality TV star later explained, “And then a few days went by and I was, ‘Oh, okay, I just feel like I have a cold.’ And then another day goes by and I’ve lost my smell and my taste.” Calling the symptoms “so unpredictable,” she added, “I think that’s the scariest part about COVID — all of the unknown and the unpredictableness [sic] of it.”

Additionally, the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant said that she had “peppermint tea” and “peanut butter chocolate squares” for breakfast every morning while recovering. However, “now I can’t even taste that,” she said. Although she’s been feeling “very tired,” Kaitlyn assured fans that she’s “still okay.” She continued, “I don’t have any shortness of breath, it’s more just I lost all my taste and smell and feeling like I have a really bad cold.”

Kaitlyn broke the news of her and Jason’s coronavirus diagnosis on Thursday, December 24. Posting a picture of her and Jason looking unenthusiastic in a grey hoodie posing next to a Christmas tree, she wrote in the caption, “Unfortunately, this is our Christmas card this year. We have Covid.”

She went on adding, “Jason and I had been trying to quarantine before seeing family.” Kaitlyn then explained that they contracted the novel virus from one acquaintance of theirs and that they would spend Christmas by themselves.

“Now, like many, we will spend Christmas by ourselves. We just want to let everyone know that we thought we were being safe, but covid is bigger than us,” she continued, before sending well wishes to her followers. “Today, We are thinking of everyone who is spending the holidays alone, anyone who is sick or overcoming something, (as 2020 has taught us to overcome a lot), and all of the healthcare workers who have been away from family, taking care of others for months, and months now. We will be ok!! Be safe and happy holidays!!”