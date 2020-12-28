JPMorgan Chase Acquiring a Leading Travel and Loyalty Business

Article content continued

“JPMorgan Chase is the right partner to further invest in our leading loyalty business,” said Todd Siegel, Chief Executive Officer of cxLoyalty. “This partnership allows us to strengthen and expand our technology solutions, rewards content and world class personalized customer experience for our 500 clients and their millions of customers, globally.”

Ms. Lake adds, “We welcome Todd and cxLoyalty to JPMorgan Chase, and look forward to creating more value for our shared customers and clients.”

JPMorgan Chase credit card customers will continue using Ultimate Rewards as usual and over time, will have access to enhanced travel experiences.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.2 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

