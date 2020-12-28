Josh Hutcherson Once Asked His Manager to Get Him a Date With Emma Watson

Emma Watson and Josh Hutcherson both have been in the spotlight since they were kids. And they share a history of rising to prominence through box office smash franchises. Several years back, Hutcherson even hinted he was interested in going on a date with Watson. So did this talented pair ever get together?

Josh Hutcherson | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for AFI

Who is Josh Hutcherson?

Hutcherson took an interest in acting from a young age, according to IMDb. Now 28 years old, Hutcherson moved to Los Angeles in 2002 and started appearing in commercials and various TV show episodes. He then started gaining film roles as well, including The Polar Express, Zathura: A Space Adventure, RV, and Bridge to Terabithia.

As his notoriety and the praise for his performances grew, so did his roles. His big break came in 2011 when it was announced that he had been cast as Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games, starring opposite Jennifer Lawrence. The four-film series grossed nearly $3 billion worldwide at the box office and made Hutcherson a household name.

Hutcherson also has been an outspoken activist for the LGBTQ community. And in 2012 he became the youngest recipient ever of the Vanguard Award from GLAAD.

Who is Emma Watson?

RELATED: Emma Watson’s Scheduling Conflict Cost Her $26 Million

Watson has quite the resume of her own. She also knew she wanted to be an actor at a young age. And in 1999 she was cast in her first role as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001). The film quickly shot her to fame and made her a household name worldwide. Watson reprised her character for seven more films in the series.

Since the conclusion of the Harry Potter film series, Watson has had roles in a handful of other films, including The Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Bling Ring, and Noah. She received positive reviews for her performance as Belle in Disney’s live-action version of Beauty and the Beast (2007). And she recently starred in the acclaimed Little Women adaptation (2019).

She also has focused on her education, graduating from Brown University in 2014. In a 2011 interview with Vogue, she spoke about the difficulty of continuing her education. “I have felt for the last ten years I have had this battle; I’ve been fighting so hard to have an education,” she said. “It’s been this uphill struggle.” Moreover, Watson is a powerful activist for women and became a UN Women Goodwill ambassador in 2014.

Josh Hutcherson expresses interest in Emma Watson

RELATED: ‘The Hunger Games’: Josh Hutcherson Trained with an Ex-Navy Seal who ‘Wanted to Kill’ Him

Back in 2013, Hutcherson made some comments about Watson that caught the attention of Hunger Games and Harry Potter fans alike.

“I love Emma Watson. I’m dying to meet her,” Hutcherson said in an interview with Bang Showbiz (via MTV News). “I tried to get my manager to call, like, ‘Er, could you like call Emma’s manager and see if we could, like, meet or something?’ It hasn’t happened yet. One day, fingers crossed!”

Hutcherson also said he wasn’t worried about both of them being Hollywood stars when it came to a relationship.

“As far as I’m concerned, you’re both actors, you understand each other’s lifestyle so it’s a very natural thing to have happen,” he said.

It doesn’t appear that Hutcherson and Watson ever got together, at least publicly. And the two have never worked together either. But one day, fans might get to see them paired up — even if it’s just on screen.