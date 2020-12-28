Jennifer Aniston Posted Coronavirus Ornament And Some Were Offended

Some fans debated on social media after actress Jennifer Aniston shared an interesting new ornament. She shared a photo of a wooden circle ornament that reads, “Our First Pandemic 2020,” reminiscent of ornaments for a baby or a couple’s first Christmas together. Some fans thought the ornament was a bit rude considering many people couldn’t be with their loved ones this year due to the pandemic.

One comment said, “Just because u like a celebrity, doesn’t mean u should not hold them accountable. I’m sorry but that’s so insensitive to put an ornament saying “pandemic 2020″. Innocent lives were lost because of this pandemic. We’re not going to celebrate this s—. Do better Jennifer Aniston.” Of course, there were several other comments slamming the ornament and Jen, while others defended her.

Jennifer Aniston’s new ornament sparked an online debate

Jennifer please. #jenniferaniston pic.twitter.com/nDsKH7uy7z — Brown Skin Girl (@shanice74004664) December 26, 2020

Fans in Jennifer’s defense said that she has routinely encouraged people to wear masks and has helped small businesses. One little ornament didn’t matter to them in the scheme of things. Others thought it was supposed to be funny and people don’t get the joke.

One person wrote, “jen aniston was one of the few celebrities that used her platform to ask people to support small businesses all around the US during christmas eve (while others were busy posting their fancy dinners) and she really got hate over ONE ornament? what??”

What’s your take on the ornament? Funny or tasteless?