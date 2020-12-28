Jennifer Aniston Christmas Ornament Backlash

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

We all know Jennifer Aniston. She’s an A-list actor, who has starred in some of our favorite movies and shows, like We’re The Millers, Horrible Bosses, and Friends.


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty

Now, we also know Jen is fairly new to Instagram. She joined just last year with this Friends reunion selfie.

So, maybe she didn’t know — or wasn’t thinking???? — when she shared this COVID-19-themed Christmas ornament she got on her Insta story.

The ornament, which reads “Our first pandemic 2020” in that font you see at bridal showers, weddings, and stuff like that, treats the pandemic like a cute life milestone. Pretty morbid stuff.


FOX

According to the CDC’s official website, more than 1.7 million people have died from the COVID-19 virus.

Jen soon faced backlash. “Jennifer, please,” read this tweet with more than half a million likes.

“What was the reason? Plus, she’s acting like we’re gonna have another one?” one person said.

@amaaliio what was the reason??? plus she acting like we gonna have another one? “our first” miss girl it better be our LAST

Other people pointed out that the ornament is insensitive. “Innocent lives were lost because of this pandemic. We’re not going to celebrate this shit.”

Just because u like a celebrity, doesn’t mean u should not hold them accountable. I’m sorry but that’s so insensitive to put an ornament saying “pandemic 2020”. Innocent lives were lost because of this pandemic. We’re not going to celebrate this shit. Do better Jennifer Aniston

Just because u like a celebrity, doesn’t mean u should not hold them accountable. I’m sorry but that’s so insensitive to put an ornament saying “pandemic 2020”. Innocent lives were lost because of this pandemic. We’re not going to celebrate this shit. Do better Jennifer Aniston

Others defended Jennifer:

jennifer aniston is constantly shamed by media and now getting backlash for an ORNAMENT lets deal with the actual problematic people, she spent this whole year telling people to wear a mask and you would’ve known that if you actually paid attention to her but people clearly don’t

jennifer aniston is constantly shamed by media and now getting backlash for an ORNAMENT lets deal with the actual problematic people, she spent this whole year telling people to wear a mask and you would’ve known that if you actually paid attention to her but people clearly don’t

Jennifer stressed the importance of masks, showed how serious the virus is, and shared links to small businesses.

Cancelling Jennifer Aniston over a Christmas ornament...... Wow people really are twats. Never heard of using humour as a coping mechanism?

Cancelling Jennifer Aniston over a Christmas ornament…… Wow people really are twats. Never heard of using humour as a coping mechanism?

What are your thoughts on this situation? Let me know in the comments below!

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR