Jared Goff has broken thumb, likely out for Week 17

Following yet another down performance from quarterback Jared Goff in a 20-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, it appears that the Los Angeles Rams will be battling for their playoff lives come Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Rams will most likely have to take part in said must-win game without the struggling signal caller under center. Jared Goff suffered a right hand injury in the second half of the 20-9 loss.

We now have updated information on the injury. It’s not great.

Los Angeles Rams QB Jared Goff has broken right thumb

According to NFL Media’s Mike Silver and Ian Rapoport, Goff suffered a broken thumb in his throwing hand. He’s now unlikely to play according to other updates on the injury.

While the 26-year-old Goff has not been great this season, he’s by far Sean McVay’s best option at quarterback. Outside of the former No. 1 pick, Los Angeles boasts undrafted rookie free agent John Wolford at quarterback on its active roster. Fellow rookie Bryce Perkins is on the team’s practice squad.

Jared Goff injury and impact to Rams’ playoff hopes