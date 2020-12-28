Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.74% By .com

© . Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.74%



.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the gained 0.74% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (T:), which rose 5.06% or 109.0 points to trade at 2263.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (T:) added 4.96% or 144.0 points to end at 3046.0 and Hino Motors, Ltd. (T:) was up 4.85% or 42.0 points to 908.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were JTEKT Corp. (T:), which fell 2.90% or 24.0 points to trade at 804.0 at the close. DeNA Co Ltd (T:) declined 2.77% or 52.0 points to end at 1824.0 and J.Front Retailing Co., Ltd. (T:) was down 2.70% or 22.0 points to 794.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2293 to 1281 and 193 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 19.18.

Crude oil for February delivery was down 0.19% or 0.09 to $48.14 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in March fell 0.29% or 0.15 to hit $51.19 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract rose 0.37% or 7.00 to trade at $1890.20 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.00% to 103.48, while EUR/JPY rose 0.23% to 126.48.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.24% at 90.032.