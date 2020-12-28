Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.74% By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
11

© . Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.74%

.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the gained 0.74% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (T:), which rose 5.06% or 109.0 points to trade at 2263.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (T:) added 4.96% or 144.0 points to end at 3046.0 and Hino Motors, Ltd. (T:) was up 4.85% or 42.0 points to 908.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were JTEKT Corp. (T:), which fell 2.90% or 24.0 points to trade at 804.0 at the close. DeNA Co Ltd (T:) declined 2.77% or 52.0 points to end at 1824.0 and J.Front Retailing Co., Ltd. (T:) was down 2.70% or 22.0 points to 794.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2293 to 1281 and 193 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 19.18.

Crude oil for February delivery was down 0.19% or 0.09 to $48.14 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in March fell 0.29% or 0.15 to hit $51.19 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract rose 0.37% or 7.00 to trade at $1890.20 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.00% to 103.48, while EUR/JPY rose 0.23% to 126.48.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.24% at 90.032.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR