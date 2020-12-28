Jalen Hurts on loss to Cowboys: ‘Failure teaches you a lesson’

The Philadelphia Eagles are officially out of NFC East title contention after a 37-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. However, Jalen Hurts isn’t looking at the situation as a reason to give up.

Hurts, who turned the ball over three times in the fourth quarter, is adamant about using Sunday’s game as a learning experience.

“That failure teaches you a lesson and that pain does nothing but motivate you,” Hurts said, via the team’s website. “That pain is going to continue to motivate me and I’m going to be better for it.”

Hurts completed 21-of-39 passes for 342 yards and a touchdown while rushing for an additional 69 yards, but the two interceptions he tossed were costly for the Eagles. Still, Hurts has provided a lot of hope that things in Philadelphia can be turned in the right direction after Carson Wentz’s disaster of a season.

While Hurts’ latest performance wasn’t anything to write home about, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson hasn’t ruled out the possibility of the rookie starting the team’s season finale against the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

ESPN’s Chris Mortenson reported two weeks ago that there’s a very real possibility Hurts finishes the season as Philly’s starting quarterback. If the Alabama and Oklahoma product continues to start games, Wentz will likely seek a trade out of Philadelphia, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported last week.