Ja Morant taken off in wheelchair after rolling left ankle

Ja Morant was taken away in a wheelchair after rolling his left ankle during Monday night’s game at the Brooklyn Nets.
Morant jumped to contest a shot by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot near the free throw line. He landed on Luwawu-Cabarrot’s foot and rolled his ankle.
Morant was down in pain after the injury and seated in a wheelchair.
Morant, who was last season’s NBA Rookie of the Year, had seven points and three assists before suffering the injury. He is a franchise cornerstone for the 0-2 Grizzlies.
Morant averaged 17.8 points and 7.3 assists per game last season.