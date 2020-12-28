Ja Morant injury update: Grizzlies star wheeled off court after bad landing

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant hopped off the floor on his right foot before collapsing on the ground behind the basket on Monday after landing awkwardly on a shot contest. It took a wheelchair to get him to the locker room for further evaluation.

It appeared to be a lower left leg injury for the 2019-20 Rookie of the Year, who had been playing phenomenal basketball before the incident. The initial diagnosis from Memphis is an ankle sprain.

Morant will not return to the floor on Monday against the Nets, according to the team.

MORE: Why Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving are sitting out Nets vs. Grizzlies game

The Grizzlies are also without young forward Jaren Jackson Jr. because of lingering pain from a torn meniscus. Morant and Jackson are among the NBA’s most promising tandems.

Morant put up 44 points in his season debut and 28 this past Saturday.