J.J. Watt gives impassioned speech after Texans loss

The Houston Texans lost their fourth consecutive game on Sunday to fall to 4-11 on the season, and J.J. Watt is downright disgusted with the way his team has performed.

Watt became emotional while delivering a fiery speech to the media following Sunday’s 37-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year said he feels bad for Texans fans and appeared to call out some of his teammates.

“If you can’t go out there and you can’t work out, can’t show up on time, can’t practice, can’t want to go out there and win, you shouldn’t be here. … Even in Week 17, even when you’re trash and 4-11, if you can’t care enough to go out there and give everything you’ve got and try your hardest, that’s bulls—,” Watt said.

Watt added that he’s amazed at how fans have come up to him every week and tell him they’re still pulling for him.

“They have no reason to, whatsoever,” he said. “We stink. But they care and they still want to win and they still want you to be great. Those people aren’t getting paid. We’re getting paid handsomely. … That’s who I feel so bad for is the fans.”

You can see the full speech below: