Italy Turns to Flower Power to Help Spread Vaccine Message

ROME — This has been an ugly year for Italy.

The first wave of the coronavirus took the country by surprise and killed tens of thousands. The second wave somehow took the government by surprise and has killed thousands more. And Italians, desperate for the arrival of the vaccine next month, have struggled to get their hands on simple flu shots or to understand if they will have to be home — and stay home — for Christmas.

To brighten things up as Italians await the vaccine, the government has turned to the urban planner and architect Stefano Boeri. Best known for making so-called vertical forests out of Milan skyscrapers, Mr. Boeri has sought to help his country with architectural flower power — designing 1,500 pavilions with a primrose theme where the vaccine will be distributed.

“The primrose is the first flower after the winter, it’s something even a child knows,” Mr. Boeri said in an interview, calling his vision for the building design “a strong message that everyone can understand.”

Italy has run with the proposal, making its official Italian slogan for vaccination, “With a flower, Italy comes back to life.”