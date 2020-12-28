Is Matthew McConaughey’s Future In Hollywood In Jeopardy Over Political Statements?

If there is one thing that we’ve learned about the Hollywood and entertainment industry over the years, it’s that you don’t want to share your opinion, especially if it’s a political one that doesn’t agree with the status quo.

And while Matthew McConaughey hasn’t done that just yet, there’s some speculation that he might get canceled anyway, simply because he seems to be going against the Hollywood liberal tide. Here’s what you need to know.

Matthew McConaughey’s Future In Hollywood Might Be On The Line

While Matthew has never really gone on the record to say whether or not he is on the left or on the right of the Hollywood spectrum, there’s some people who believe he shouldn’t say anything at all unless, of course, he is fiercely left.

This is the case with a lot of his Hollywood co-stars. Just recently the handsome actor went where not many actors have gone before after he slammed the entertainment industry for their ‘hypocrisy’ over the 2020 election results.

Speaking to Russell Brand on his Under the Skin podcast, Matthew was asked if he noticed any “condemnation and criticism of ordinary working people” from the entertainment industry about the election. Russell said, “[There is] a kind of offhandedness, like, ‘Oh, they’re dumb, they’re voting for Brexit, they’re voting for Donald Trump.’ I don’t like it, and I don’t like to hear it.”

Of course, it didn’t take very long for the actor to respond. He said, “There are a lot [of people] on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronize, and are arrogant towards the other 50 percent.”

Seeing how Matthew isn’t rolling with the tide, so to speak, there’s some speculation that Hollywood might ‘cancel’ him just because his political views don’t align directly with theirs. Do you think this might be the case?

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.