Irrfan Khan’s last film The Song of Scorpions to release in 2021

In its first year of establishment, Panorama Spotlight along with 70 MM Talkies is all set to bring a Feather Light Films and KNM production entitled, The Song of Scorpions, which is the final work of the late actor, Irrfan Khan who left us for heavenly abode earlier this year.

The banners offer a golden chance to witness the mesmerizing performance of the actor on the big screen one last time. Directed by Anup Singh, the Irrfan Khan starrer is an empowering drama that revolves around an independent young tribal woman, who tries to overcome a brutal betrayal so as to find her voice. Producer and Director at Panorama Spotlight, Abhishek Pathak says, “The Song of Scorpions is a special story and it is truly an honour for us to present Irrfan Khan’s final performance in it. We will be offering this film to the audiences as a tribute to the beloved star of Indian cinema. The era of cinema in India and abroad has benefitted from his acting prowess and we’re happy to have canvassed his swansong.” Producer at 70 MM Talkies Gyan Sharma says, “We feel blessed that we are the chosen ones to present this gem to the world.”



The Song of Scorpions will be in cinemas in early 2021. Irrfan’s last theatrical release was Angrezi Medium co-starring Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The late actor’s performance was applauded by everyone as usual.