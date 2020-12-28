India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.90% By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
7

India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.90%

.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the added 0.90% to hit a new all time high, while the index added 0.81%.

The best performers of the session on the were JSW Steel Ltd (NS:), which rose 5.83% or 21.35 points to trade at 387.60 at the close. Meanwhile, Tata Motors Ltd (NS:) added 5.71% or 10.05 points to end at 186.00 and State Bank Of India (NS:) was up 3.34% or 8.90 points to 275.75 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (NS:), which fell 0.43% or 10.30 points to trade at 2391.95 at the close. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NS:) declined 0.43% or 2.55 points to end at 587.90 and Cipla Ltd. (NS:) was down 0.39% or 3.25 points to 829.95.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Titan Company Ltd (BO:) which rose 3.33% to 1545.60, State Bank Of India (BO:) which was up 3.15% to settle at 275.15 and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (BO:) which gained 2.23% to close at 1290.00.

The worst performers were Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (BO:) which was down 0.41% to 2390.10 in late trade, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (BO:) which lost 0.31% to settle at 588.00 and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.18% to 5194.00 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1180 to 482 and 71 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1949 rose and 953 declined, while 166 ended unchanged.

Shares in JSW Steel Ltd (NS:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 5.83% or 21.35 to 387.60. Shares in Titan Company Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; up 3.33% or 49.75 to 1545.60.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 2.30% to 20.4275.

Gold Futures for February delivery was up 0.00% or 0.05 to $1883.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in February rose 1.08% or 0.52 to hit $48.75 a barrel, while the March Brent oil contract rose 0.93% or 0.48 to trade at $51.82 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.06% to 73.510, while EUR/INR rose 0.08% to 89.7705.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.10% at 90.162.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR