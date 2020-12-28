India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.90% By .com

India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.90%



.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the added 0.90% to hit a new all time high, while the index added 0.81%.

The best performers of the session on the were JSW Steel Ltd (NS:), which rose 5.83% or 21.35 points to trade at 387.60 at the close. Meanwhile, Tata Motors Ltd (NS:) added 5.71% or 10.05 points to end at 186.00 and State Bank Of India (NS:) was up 3.34% or 8.90 points to 275.75 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (NS:), which fell 0.43% or 10.30 points to trade at 2391.95 at the close. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NS:) declined 0.43% or 2.55 points to end at 587.90 and Cipla Ltd. (NS:) was down 0.39% or 3.25 points to 829.95.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Titan Company Ltd (BO:) which rose 3.33% to 1545.60, State Bank Of India (BO:) which was up 3.15% to settle at 275.15 and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (BO:) which gained 2.23% to close at 1290.00.

The worst performers were Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (BO:) which was down 0.41% to 2390.10 in late trade, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (BO:) which lost 0.31% to settle at 588.00 and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.18% to 5194.00 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1180 to 482 and 71 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1949 rose and 953 declined, while 166 ended unchanged.

Shares in JSW Steel Ltd (NS:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 5.83% or 21.35 to 387.60. Shares in Titan Company Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; up 3.33% or 49.75 to 1545.60.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 2.30% to 20.4275.

Gold Futures for February delivery was up 0.00% or 0.05 to $1883.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in February rose 1.08% or 0.52 to hit $48.75 a barrel, while the March Brent oil contract rose 0.93% or 0.48 to trade at $51.82 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.06% to 73.510, while EUR/INR rose 0.08% to 89.7705.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.10% at 90.162.