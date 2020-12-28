In 2021, I want to see a truly mobile (and useful) version of Alexa

At the beginning of this year, before things went coo-coo pants crazy, I made a case for Amazon to resurrect the spectacular failure of its Fire Phone in order for Alexa to become a truly useful, first-class mobile assistant. While I stand by my belief that Amazon needs to continue to do everything it can to bring Alexa out into the real world to make it a universal mobile voice assistant on par with Google Assistant and Siri, I’m now less sure that an Amazon-branded phone is the way to go. Don’t get me wrong, I’d still be interested in seeing what the company could come up with after six-plus years of hindsight, but it seems clear to me that the future for a more mobile Alexa is in wearables, not smartphones. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more So as we look forward to positive changes in 2021, I wanted to take a look at the state of mobile Alexa vs. her competitors and speculate on how a truly mobile Alexa could thrive. Competition

The mobile voice assistant wars have largely been won by the two biggest mobile OS platform owners, Google and Apple. Say what you want about Wear OS’s glitches or Siri’s shortcomings — I hear you. The simple fact is that both Android/Wear OS and iOS/watchOS are much more ubiquitous and capable of providing on-the-go assistance than Alexa currently is. The Apple Watch SE and Series 6 are arguably the two best smartwatches available, and both feature easy access to full-featured Siri for assistance. Even though the Wear OS platform trails watchOS in many respects, it has continued to be updated with new features and functionality, and there are still several OEMs making some of the best Android smartwatches with Google Assistant support, such as Oppo, Mobvoi, and Fossil. With Google’s Fitbit acquisition about to go through, don’t expect to see Alexa on future Fitbits. With the recent news that Google’s Fitbit acquisition is going forward soon, we can expect that future Fitbits like the Sense 2, Versa 4, or whatever comes next, will no longer support Alexa as the Versa 3 and previous models have. Sure, Amazon still has a presence on other third-party wearables like the Wyze Band or others from Amazfit, but those experiences generally pale in comparison to what the first-party providers can offer. Where-ables?

Amazon has been trying for the past few years to make Alexa more mobile through first-party devices and Day 1 Edition products, but it still has a ways to go to catch up to Google and Apple. Amazon’s first attempt at its own version of Alexa in the car, the Echo Auto, was kind of a dud in both its capabilities and its rollout (no pun intended). There have been a number of other similar third-party car accessories for Alexa, but they haven’t fared much better. After CES 2020, I proclaimed that the time was right for a better Alexa Auto experience in 2020. While things are still slow-going, I do have hope that the company can continue to work with automakers in 2021 to integrate the assistant into future infotainment units to be more on-par with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. In 2021, will we finally see a smarter, version 2 of the popular Echo Buds? We’ve already seen version 2 of the Echo Frames (or at least, version 1.2). Due to size constraints and other limiting factors, these two accessories aren’t necessarily suited for full Alexa independence, at least not by the end of 2021. But you know what could be? An Alexa-powered smartwatch. Possible solutions