IMV Reports Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Program

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information under applicable securities law. All information that addresses activities or developments that we expect to occur in the future is forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements use such words as “will”, “may”, “potential”, “believes”, “expects”, “continues”, “should”, “encourage”, “anticipate”, or and other similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the date the statements are made. In this press release, such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s progress and timing in developing a DPX-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19, the Company’s belief in the potential efficacy and safety of its DPX-based vaccine against COVID-19, the potential speed and scope of manufacture and ease of distribution of the DPX-based vaccine, the potential benefits of a DPX-based vaccine against COVID-19 as compared to other potential vaccines and for certain populations, the anticipated timing of the Company’s preclinical assays, studies and clinical trials and the release of any results therefrom related to its DPX-based vaccine against COVID-19, the Company’s anticipated manufacturing capabilities and its capacity to increase such capabilities, and the Company’s ability to find additional funding and commercialization partners. Such statements should not be regarded as a representation that any of the plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this press release due to risks and uncertainties affecting the Company and its products.

The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to develop a DPX-based vaccine candidate against the COVID-19 through the successful and timely completion of preclinical assays, studies and clinical trials, the receipt of all regulatory approvals by the Company to commence and then continue preclinical assays, clinical studies and trials, and, if successful, the commercialization of its proposed vaccine candidate related to COVID-19, the Company’s ability to raise sufficient capital, including potentially through grant awards available in Canada, to fund such preclinical assays, clinical studies and trials and the production of any COVID-19 vaccine, the Company’s ability to collaborate with governmental authorities with respect to the clinical development on its vaccine candidate related to COVID-19, the coverage and applicability of the Company’s intellectual property rights to any vaccine candidate related to COVID-19, the ability of the Company to manufacture any vaccine candidate related to COVID-19 rapidly and at scale, the ability for the Company to accurately assess and anticipate the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s other clinical studies and trials and operations generally and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s ongoing filings and in its annual information form filed with the Canadian regulatory authorities on SEDAR as www.sedar.com and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar. Investors are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements and are encouraged to read the Company’s continuous disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR and on EDGAR.

