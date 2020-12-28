Iggy Azalea Speaks To Playboi Carti After Putting Him On Blast!!

Iggy Azalea has announced that she has spoken to her baby daddy, Playboi Carti, after putting him on blast for not spending Christmas Day with his son.

“I’ve spoken to my bd and as f*cked up as this sh* t’s been…it was for the best because now shits aired out & gonna change for the better w my son. That’s all I wanted,” she tweeted. “I hate to see the bad part of me have to come out at times because I’m really just a baby angel.”

Just days prior, Iggy hopped on Twitter to call out her baby daddy after he allegedly attending his Whole Lotta Red album release party with a side chick.

“I would never decide to do something of my own free will that meant missing a milestone moment with my son & if you do you’re trash,” she wrote on Twitter just hours before WLR hit the internet. “Too bad you got an album out but can’t even come to Christmas with your own son.”