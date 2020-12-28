icici bank fastag: ICICI Bank Fastags are now available via Google Play Store, here’s how to order – Latest News

Customers can now purchase a new Fastag via Google Pay app. ICICI Bank has announced the collaboration with Google for issuance of Fastag to customers via its UPI-based app — Google Pay. Apart from the ability to buy new Fastag, Google Pay will also offer other features related to it such as track the order and recharge.

According to the company, the initiative comes in regards to the contactless and safe delivery of Fastag due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. It is also important to mention that the government of India has made Fastags compulsory from January 1, 2021.

If you are wondering how to order ICICI Bank Fastag using Google Pay, here are the steps you need to follow:

First, open Google Pay app on your smartphone and click on Fastag option

Select ICICI Bank Fastag option



It will then open a new page under the Google Pay app, here you’ll need to tap on getting Started button



Now, Click on Buy New Fastag button and enter details like PAN, RC copy, vehicle number and address details



Verify your phone number by entering the OTP received



Complete the payment to place the order.

Do note, you can also get the Fastag via other means as well such as Airtel Payments Bank, Paytm, from other banks, etc.