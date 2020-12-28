How Zoom may be the biggest tech success story of 2020 – Latest News

Unless you were really into video calls and conferencing, chances are you hadn’t heard about Zoom before the pandemic hit. While the world suffered greatly, the one big success story to come out of the year was Zoom. A little-known app that literally became a household name. The number of users that downloaded Zoom ‘zoomed’ as work-from-home took over in the first few months of 2020. In the first quarter of 2020, as per a report by Sensor Tower, Zoom was downloaded about 80 million times. This was the quarter where India gave the biggest boost to Zoom as it was the country where it was downloaded the most — 6 million.

This was also the time when security issues cropped up and there was some skepticism around the app. Zoom founder and CEO Eric Yuan was candid enough to admit it in a blog post “We did not design the product with the foresight that, in a matter of weeks, every person in the world would suddenly be working, studying and socialising from home,” he wrote.

If Q1 was good then Q2 was exceptional for Zoom. In this quarter, it beat TikTok to officially become the most downloaded app in the world. The number of app instals in Q2 for Zoom was about 300 million. Zoom also set an App Store record with 94 million installs worldwide on iOS devices compared to 71 million installs that TikTok saw.

In the first quarter, Zoom reported revenue of $328.2 million, which was up 169% compared to last year. The second quarter saw Zoom’s revenues go up to $663.5 million whereas in the third quarter the revenue was up to $777.2 million.

Clearly the first two quarters were ‘peak’ Zoom as both the number of users and revenue grew phenomenally for the video conferencing app.





What lies ahead?



The world will sooner or later come back to ‘normal’, which means less dependence on video conferences or calls. Although video conferencing and calls aren’t going anywhere for the foreseeable future but Zoom is already planning for the future. It was recently reported that Zoom is readying an email service to rival the likes of Google and Microsoft. It is rumoured to launch a calendar service. 2020 was the year when everyone heard of Zoom but the challenge will be to stay relevant in the future when dependence of video conferencing reduces. Will Zoom be up for it?

