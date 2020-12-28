How ‘WandaVision,’ ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ May Cement the Foundation for X-Men in the MCU

Though the most recent Disney announcement came with many satisfying updates — a Fantastic Four reboot, Christian Bale’s confirmation as Gorr the Godbutcher in Thor: Love and Thunder, and more — mutantkind was still nowhere on the agenda. So, what’s Kevin Feige’s plan for X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Is Marvel Studios planning to hold off on introducing the X-Men as the 20th Century Fox franchise is still apparent in the rearview mirror? Will a bit more time help forge the needed degree of separation between the existing and upcoming MCU franchise?

While it may be some time until Professor Xavier’s team unites for an installment, that doesn’t mean that the narrative preparation for such hasn’t begun. Based on information available surrounding WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the groundwork for the X-Men may begin as early as this year.

The connection between ‘WandaVision’ and the X-Men

Set photos have confirmed that Monica Rambeau is returning to WandaVision; she last appeared as a child in Captain Marvel. This time around, Teyonnah Parris will take on the character as an adult. Rambeau’s appearance is significant because she will be working for S.W.O.R.D.

S.W.O.R.D, which stands for Sentient World Observation and Report Department, first appears in the Astonishing X-Men comics, as Screen Rant notes. As for the connection to the X-Men, there are two obvious ones. First off, it would be difficult to create the organization without one of its well-known leaders — Commander Abigail Brand.

Brand boasts a connection to Kitty Pryde; the commander sends Pryde’s pet dragon on a mission to report on activities. Meaning, Kitty Pryde could make an appearance. Yet, Brand also boasts a connection to Beast; they work together on missions and wind up in a romantic dynamic in the comics. Meaning, there is an easy way to factor in the blue professor as well.

How ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ could pave the way for one of the most famous mutants

As for Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Screen Rant explains that set photos reveal the flag symbol for the island of Madripoor; the Asian island has strong ties to the one and only Wolverine. Madripoor is a crime-ridden nation that attracts baddies yearning to carry out their evil deeds, one of whom is Wolverine’s son, Daken. While this may be a narrative leap, introducing Weapon X’s son before introducing Weapon X could play as an excellent tease.

In short, it looks like Marvel Studios plans to introduce X-Men in small batches, as opposed to en masse. The studio will presumably lay the foundation for an X-Men movie over time, rather than introducing multiple characters and kickstarting a franchise without supplying the needed origin stories.