How to factory reset your Chromebook and when you should do it

Whether you’re giving your old Chromebook to your kids, selling it to a stranger, or just giving it a deep cleaning to clear out the cobwebs and slowdowns, factory resetting a Chromebook is drop-dead simple and quick enough to do in your average TV commercial break. Here’s how to get your Chromebook cleaned out and ready for a new user.

Power washing: What it is and when to do it

To reset a Chromebook to factory condition, you power wash it, stripping away all your data and apps until it’s as shiny and swift as the day you got it. power washing usually only needs to be done when you’re wiping a Chromebook to sell it, return it, or send it off to the manufacturer for repairs, but if your Chromebook is misbehaving and a reboot doesn’t fix it, power washing is the next step before contacting your manufacturer for support.

In the rare instance where your system gets corrupted somehow, Chrome OS’s recovery program will power wash the machine for you to get it back to working order.

The only other time you’ll be power washing a Chromebook is when you downgrade Chrome OS channels, such as jumping from the Developer channel to Beta channel or Stable channel. To roll back the software on your Chromebook, personal data has to be wiped, so if you’re planning to try Developer for a few days and then pop back to Stable, you’ll want to back up your local data because a power wash is in your future.

What do I need to back up before I power wash my Chromebook?