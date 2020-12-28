How Lori Loughlin Is Feeling After Being Released From Prison

Lori Loughlin has done her time behind bars.

On Monday, Dec. 28, E! News confirmed that the Fuller House star was released from prison after serving less than two months due to her involvement with the college admissions scandal.

While Lori’s sentence still includes two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service, those close to the actress say she is simply happy to be a free woman.

“She texted friends that she was out,” a source shared with E! News. “She is relieved and incredibly happy it’s over with, but she is still very worried about Mossimo Giannulli and upset for him.”

The fashion designer and Lori’s husband of 23 years is currently serving his five-month prison sentence and is scheduled for release in April 2021. Like Lori, Mossimo previously pled guilty to conspiracy charges in securing the fraudulent admission of their two children, Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21, and Bella Giannulli, 20, to the University of Southern California as purported athletic recruits.