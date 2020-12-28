Hilaria Baldwin’s Bostonian Parents Revealed, Did Alec Baldwin Never Meet David Thomas & Dr. Kathryn Hayward?

Hilaria Baldwin (Hillary Thomas Hayward( is not the person that we all thought she was and yes, the internet has a million questions about her fake Spanish accent, his childhood background, her parents, and even her marriage to Alec Baldwin.

Now that it’s been established that Hilaria was born in Boston and not in Mallorca, as was previously suggested, many are wondering if her husband Alec knew about her ‘fake’ Spanish accent.

That, and one can only wonder if Alec had ever met Hilaria’s parents, David Thomas and Dr. Kathryn Hayward, and wonder why they didn’t have the same accent as their daughter.

The Absent In-Laws: Did Alec Baldwin Never Meet Hilaria Baldwin’s Parents?

Twitter went into a tizzy after a person by the name of Leni Briscoe tweeted out on Sunday, “You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person.” Apparently, Hilaria’s name is actually Hilary.

She was born in Boston and not in Mallorca, as she has stated in past interviews. During television appearances, she has spoken with a pronounced Spanish accent, and on one occasion during a cooking segment she even seemingly forgot the English word for ‘cucumber.’

To complicate things even more, Hilaria’s family isn’t remotely Spanish and had only traveled to Spain on occasion for their summer vacations. Hilaria’s father was born and bred Bay Stater, hailing from East Longmeadow, Mass.

Her mother Kathryn became an an internist at Massachusetts ‘General Hospital’ and assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. The couple welcomed daughter Hilaria in January 1984 in Boston, though Hilaria previously claimed she was born in Mallorca, Spain.

Hilaria attended the Cambridge School of Weston, Mass., before graduating and attending NYU for college. While she had previously said that there were more than 40 people from her Spanish family at her wedding to Alec Baldwin.

One can only wonder if the actor was in it on this charade or if he truly didn’t know that his wife has been faking her Spanish accent and heritage for the last decade. He did take the time though to defend his wife and slam social media trolls for attacking his wife.

“We live in a world where we’re hidden behind the anonymity of social media, and people feel they can say anything,” Alec, 62, said in video shared to Instagram on Sunday afternoon. “They want to spray it all over you and spit it all over you, their venom and their hate.”

“I would say the majority of what’s been said… is false. It’s so spectacularly false. And they’ve said it about people I love, false things,” Alec said in his lengthy video message, later adding, “When you love somebody, you want to defend them.”

