Hilaria Baldwin Ditches Spanish Accent, Comes Out As Hillary, A White Girl From Boston

Hilaria Baldwin is under fire after Twitter researchers delved deep into the yoga instructor’s past and presented a timeline of what they feel is proof that she has lied about her ethnicity and Spanish heritage. Hilaria, who is married to Alec Baldwin, turned to her Instagram account on Sunday, December 27, 2020, to address the allegations that went viral after they circulated online for approximately one week.

Alec Baldwin and his daughter from a previous marriage to Kim Basinger, Ireland Baldwin, have come to the 36-year-old woman’s defense.

In the video that Hilaria Baldwin released, she stated that her birth name is Hillary, she was born in Boston, Massachusetts, and she referred to herself as a white girl.

She also laid the blame for any confusion about her heritage on journalists who failed to do their job — hence, she needed to go on Instagram live to ‘set the record straight’ but on her agency’s speakers site (CAA) where people can arrange to book Hilaria (or Hillary) for a gig, her birthplace is listed as Mallorca, Spain.

Both Hilaria and Alec blamed the media for any ‘confusion’ about the issue — neither has publicly addressed the false information on the CAA Speakers site that at this time is still there.

Internet sleuths continue to pull up old videos of Hilaria speaking with a Spanish accent and many are accusing her of faking the dialect. In one video, Hilaria appeared on the Today Show for a cooking segment and seemingly did not know the English word for cucumber. It has since been alleged that Hillary was born in Boston, Massachusetts, and was educated in Weston. It’s also come to light that her parents (Dr. Kathryn Hayward and David Thomas) have their roots in the United States and only moved to Spain in 2011 when they retired.

At this time, Hilaria ‘Hillary’ Baldwin has not addressed the individual allegations against her. Hilaria’s full birth name was Hillary Hayward-Thomas.

Are you following the latest in the Hilaria Baldwin drama? What are your thoughts on this developing story?

