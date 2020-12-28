Here’s how you can watch all of the Twilight movies

Previously, all five Twilight movies — Twilight, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, pt. 1 and 2 — were streaming on Hulu, but they left the streamer in late 2020. Since then, Bella and Edward shippers have had to wait for TV marathons or resort to pulling out their DVDs to rewatch the films, but as of January 1, 2021, the Twilight streaming drought is over.

Showtime is kicking off the new year by adding the entire franchise to its streaming library for your viewing pleasure. And in this new age of streaming, you no longer need a cable subscription to subscribe to the premium channel. Currently, you can sign up for a Showtime subscription for $8.99/month (and the first 30 days are free). Additionally, you can subscribe to the premium channel via Hulu, Apple TV+, or Amazon Video if you prefer to keep your streaming localized to one app.

The only downside is that due to the tricky nature of licensing agreements, it’s unclear how long the Twilight Saga will be available on Showtime, so if you frequently rewatch the films, then you may want to purchase digital copies. However, everyone else can rest easy knowing that much like Bella and Edward’s love, demand for the movies never dies — which means once the franchise leaves Showtime it will almost certainly end up on another streamer in due time.