Here are details about Akshay Kumar’s shoot for Bachchan Pandey

Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Bachchan Pandey and according to reports in a leading daily, the actor will begin shooting for it in January 2021.

Akshay Kumar and his leading lady Kriti Sanon will move to Jaisalmer to begin the shoot. The shoot commences from January 6th and will continue till February. Around 100 people from the team will move to the city for the shoot and will make sure that they start the film with safety measures and keeping in mind about the new normal.

Akshay Kumar plays a dreaded gangster in Bachchan Pandey who also aspires to be an actor. The first look which was released earlier this year, we saw Akshay Kumar in a very intense avatar flaunting his super-fit body and intense look. Also starring in the film are Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar wrapped up 2020 by completing three films – Bell Bottom, his historic drama Prithviraj Chauhan and his small stint in Atrangi Re.