Hawies Fourie lauds ‘gusty’ Cheetahs after Sharks mauling

Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie lauded his charges for their

gusty showing in the 37-10 win over the Sharks.

The Cheetahs had three players yellow-carded at various

points in the game but kept the Sharks scoreless in those periods.

The Sharks are now just two points ahead of the Cheetahs on

the Currie Cup log.

Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie lauded his charges for their

gusty showing in the 37-10 win over the Sharks, where they had three players yellow-carded

at various points.

Wing Rosko Specman, prop Boan Venter and, near the death, flyhalf

Reinhardt Fortuin received yellow cards in the second half in Bloemfontein on

Sunday.

However, the Sharks were halted from scoring a single

scoreboard point.

Instead, it’s the Cheetahs who grew deadlier as the game

wore on, even as they took a 27-10 into the second period.

READ | Off-pace Sharks tried to ‘skip gears’ chasing Cheetahs

“I must compliment the players for the guts and

character they showed in that 10 minutes (without Specman and Venter),”

said Fourie.

“We won that period 3-0, which was really vital.

“From there we had a bit of a gamble and tried to score

the bonus-point try.

“Sometimes, when you play too expansively you might

concede a try like the intercept try we conceded to the Sharks early in the

game.

“So, it’s a fine balance … defence is just as important

as attack.”

The hosts had to bring in Rhyno Smith early in the contest,

who had a massive say as the teams went into half- with a spirit-sapping try

that killed the Sharks’ comeback momentum.

And despite going for it hammer and tongs in the end, and

succeeding in getting a bonus-point try through Venter in the 80th

minute, Fourie stopped shy of calling Sunday’s game their best performance of

the season.

“It’s difficult to say that it was our best performance

of the season so far,” said Fourie.

“I still feel the performance against the Bulls (in

Super Rugby Unlocked) was a special one.

“Today (Sunday) was a bit up and down. Although we

played well and we improved a lot on attack, our defence was close to shocking

in the first half.

“Especially when we kicked the ball to the Sharks, they

made a lot of line-breaks and put us under pressure.

“At half- we felt our defence wasn’t up to scratch.

And I must say we didn’t start the second half well at all, with all the

penalties and the two yellow cards that brought us down to 13 men.

“The turning point, for me, were the two or three

lineouts where we defended their maul and got the penalty at the scrum plus the

penalty at the next maul.”