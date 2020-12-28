Greg Norman receives positive test and lands back in hospital.

After two negative tests, numerous days in self isolation, and an x-ray showing what doctors said were markers indicating COVID, Greg Norman has now received a positive test result and is back in hospital.

The golfing legend shared yet another update on his Instagram in what he hopes to “be his last update.”

“Now back in hospital after getting a positive result on my PCR CoVid test. Getting an infusion of Bamlanivimab antibody. The path to full recovery. Hoping to be out later today,” the 65-year-old wrote.

Norman thanked the the work of the medical staff at the Palm Beach medical centre he is currently being treated in, adding “They have my utmost of respect.”

“Also to all out there, please take this very very serious. If you get it, the variations and intensity of symptoms varies from person to person.

“I am fit and strong and have a high tolerance for pain but this virus kicked the crap out of me like nothing I have ever experienced before.

“Muscle and joint pain on another level. Headaches that feel like a chisel going through your head scrapping little bits off each time, fever, muscles that just did not want to work like yesterday walking my dog Apollo my quads and hip flexors just did not want to work due to fatigue,” he detailed.

“Then my taste failed where beer tastes bad and wine the same. And finally at times struggling with memory of names and things. Then there is irritation.

“For those doubters out there, do not judge or cast unwarranted comments and opinions I would not anyone, even you, to experience this hideous virus.

“I am luckier than most and for that I am thankful and blessed. Also the world is blessed science has acted and performed like never before in getting a vaccine/s for all to eventually receive.

“God bless those infected and who may fall unwittingly to this virus. My prayers and thoughts go out to you all. Once out of here today back to quarantine.”

Yesterday it was revealed that Norman’s son and his fiancee were both also suffering COVID, with symptoms between them varying wildly.

“Michelle and I unfortunately are wrapping up the year with a positive diagnosis of COVID. YA. No Xmas with the family,” wrote Greg Norman Jnr in a picture alongside his real estate agent fiancee.

“Michelle got it hard. 4 days of fever, body aches, migraine headaches. I maybe had a slight headache. Really nothing. We are already feeling better.”

