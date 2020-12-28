Giants vs. Ravens coverage map: Where can NFL fans watch the Week 16 game on TV?

The Giants travel to Baltimore in Week 16 in a matchup with huge playoff implications.

New York (5-9) is trying to hang on to a chance to win the NFC East, although Washington holds the cards in that division. The Ravens (9-5) sit in a wild card spot in the AFC, so if they can win their final two games they’ll be in for sure. Meanwhile, Joe Judge has spent the holiday week trying to focus on Lamar Jackson and not on Christmas, so maybe that will help the Giants. 

For more info on if Giants-Ravens will be available to you on your local Fox affiliate at 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 27, check out the map and information below, along with a full Week 16 NFL schedule. 

NFL coverage map Week 16

Giants vs. Ravens

(506Sports)

The Giants vs. Ravens game can be viewed in any of the blue regions in the map above. If you’re outside of a blue region, these are the games you’ll see on Fox on Sunday:

Red: Falcons at Chiefs

Green: Bengals at Texans

What channel is Giants vs. Ravens on?

The Giants vs. Ravens game will be broadcast on Fox in regions throughout the country, denoted in blue in the map above. Some of the major metropolitan areas that will carry this game include New York City, Baltimore, Miami, Dallas, Cleveland, Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

If you’re unsure which of your local channels is Fox, specific channel number information for your locality can be found here . 

How to watch NFL games on TV out of market

If you live outside the desired area on the coverage map above, there are other legal ways to watch NFL games while out of market. One way is to subscribe to the NFL Sunday Ticket package with DirecTV. More information on that package is here . 

In Canada, all NFL games can be viewed via DAZN. More information on that subscription process is here . Viewers can also subscribe to NFL Game Pass , which has full access to a replay of the game soon after the live broadcast ends. 

NFL schedule Week 16

Friday, Dec. 25

GameKickoff timeTV channel
Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints4:30 p.m. ETFOX/NFLN/Amazon

Saturday, Dec. 26

GameKickoff timeTV channel
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions1 p.m. ETNFL Network
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals4:30 p.m. ETAmazon Prime Video
Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders8:15 p.m. ETNFL Network

Sunday, Dec. 27

GameKickoff timeTV channel
New York Giants at Baltimore Ravens1 p.m. ETFox
Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans1 p.m. ETCBS
Chicago Bears at Jacksonville Jaguars1 p.m. ETFox
Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs1 p.m. ETFox
Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers1 p.m. ETCBS
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets1 p.m. ETCBS
Carolina Panthers at Washington Football Team4:05 p.m. ETCBS
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers4:05 p.m. ETCBS
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks4:25 p.m. ETFox
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys4:25 p.m. ETFox
Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers8:20 p.m. ETNBC

Monday, Dec. 28

GameKickoff timeTV channel
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots8:15 p.m. ETESPN

