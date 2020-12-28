Ghost’ Fans Think They Spotted an Old Character in Episode 10 Trailer

We’ve almost reached the end of the first season of Power Book II: Ghost. Ahead of the season finale, Starz shared a trailer that seems to be all about Tariq St. Patrick and the happenings after episode 9. But some eagle-eyed fans also believe it will reintroduce a character we haven’t seen since the original series ended.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Power Book II: Ghost, including episode nine.

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ is full of drama

Picking up right after the six-season original series, Power Book II: Ghost focuses on Tariq’s life as a young adult. He’s enrolled at Stansfield University to secure his inheritance from his dad while also working a side hustle in the drug business to fund his mom’s legal case.

Plenty of old characters remain in Tariq’s orbit, from Tasha St. Patrick and 2-Bit to federal attorneys Cooper Saxe and Tameika Washington. But there are also lots of new faces, including his professors, love interests, and Queenpin Monet Tejada and her family.

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ is close to wrapping its first season

At this point, the feds are close to closing in on Tariq, as seen in episode nine when Saxe summoned Tariq to take the stand, knowing he killed Ghost.

Tariq eventually came clean to Washington about murdering his dad, explaining, “He was a monster.” Washington agreed with him and ultimately decided to take Tariq on as a client.

In the trailer for episode 10, we see several glimpses of what’s to come in the finale, including Tariq taking the stand, where he gives a sly smile.

Some fans think they saw Tommy Egan in the ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 1 finale trailer

There’s another clip in the finale trailer where a man is seen speeding off in a car from the police. The clip moves so quickly that it’s hard for us to identify who it is. But a screenshot of the image convinced a Redditor that it’s Tommy Egan, who left New York in the original series and moved to California in search of a new life.

“[Was] Tommy spotted in episode 10 trailer?” they wrote alongside the screenshot.

“Could be him coming from Cali and he just got three stars. Feel like he gonna go to LaKeisha’s boyfriend for help with the GTG,” read another comment.

But others were skeptical.

“I’m not sure I believe that Tommy will make an appearance this season or ever, but it looks like the same car in his last episode in season 6 episode 13 when he escaped from the warehouse shootout,” one person said.

“That’s just a white guy driving a car lmao,” someone else countered.

So far, there’s been no direct confirmation that Tommy will appear in the series. However, creator and showrunner Courtney Kemp previously teased a possible appearance from him.

“I don’t know: If somebody said in court that I did something that I didn’t do, I might feel compelled to show up, maybe, and talk to them about it?” Kemp told TVLine, referencing Tasha’s previous claim that Tommy killed Ghost.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens with that, though. Make sure to tune in to Power Book II: Ghost at 8 p.m. on Sundays on Starz.