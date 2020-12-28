Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail by U.S. judge By

© . FILE PHOTO: Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York announces charges against Ghislaine Maxwel in New York
NEW YORK () – A U.S. judge on Monday denied bail to Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite charged with assisting in the late financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking of girls.
U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan, who previously denied Maxwell bail in July, said she “again concludes that no conditions of release can reasonably assure the defendant’s appearance at future proceedings.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.