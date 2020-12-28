Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 1.50% By .com

.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the rose 1.50% to hit a new all time high, while the index added 0.80%, and the index gained 0.79%.

The best performers of the session on the were Delivery Hero AG (DE:), which rose 9.58% or 11.35 points to trade at 129.80 at the close. Meanwhile, RWE AG ST O.N. (DE:) added 3.23% or 1.090 points to end at 34.885 and Deutsche Post AG NA O.N. (DE:) was up 2.56% or 1.025 points to 41.105 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:), which fell 1.20% or 2.60 points to trade at 214.30 at the close. Heidelbergcement AG O.N. (DE:) declined 0.03% or 0.020 points to end at 61.740 and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (DE:) was down 0.03% or 0.020 points to 73.530.

The top performers on the MDAX were Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DE:) which rose 6.03% to 10.455, Siemens Energy AG (DE:) which was up 4.96% to settle at 29.61 and Rational AG (DE:) which gained 3.44% to close at 752.00.

The worst performers were Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which was down 2.10% to 335.000 in late trade, RTL Group SA (DE:) which lost 1.58% to settle at 39.780 and Bechtle AG (DE:) which was down 1.52% to 175.100 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were LPKF Laser & Electronics (DE:) which rose 6.34% to 30.200, Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was up 3.81% to settle at 22.320 and Varta AG (DE:) which gained 2.05% to close at 119.400.

The worst performers were Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which was down 2.10% to 335.000 in late trade, Bechtle AG (DE:) which lost 1.52% to settle at 175.100 and Jenoptik AG (DE:) which was down 1.45% to 24.520 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 446 to 249 and 23 ended unchanged.

Shares in Delivery Hero AG (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 9.58% or 11.35 to 129.80. Shares in Siemens Energy AG (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 4.96% or 1.40 to 29.61. Shares in LPKF Laser & Electronics (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 6.34% or 1.800 to 30.200. Shares in Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 3.81% or 0.820 to 22.320.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 4.88% to 24.08.

Gold Futures for February delivery was up 0.11% or 2.10 to $1885.30 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in February fell 0.15% or 0.07 to hit $48.16 a barrel, while the March Brent oil contract unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to trade at $51.34 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.18% to 1.2227, while EUR/GBP rose 0.99% to 0.9084.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.06% at 90.192.

