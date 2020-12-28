every community ranked worst to best

It may not be the flashiest, it may not be the most comfortable, but it’s definitely survived and thrived more than any other community with more potential.

The Hilltop was a historic museum house in Virginia before the apocalypse turned it into a safe zone. When the military abandoned it, the survivors decided it was the perfect place to build a stronghold.

Its location in the wilderness meant that large invasions by walkers weren’t likely and easy to see coming. Survivors couldn’t really sneak up on the place and if they did, they’d have large walls and guards with weapons made at its blacksmith shop to contend with.

Over time, the fertile ground yielded enough crops to make it self-sustaining and give its people precious little reason to venture outside of its security. However, the true strength of The Hilltop was in its leadership. For all his flaws, Gregory was the exact person Hilltop needed to establish and secure the safe haven. However, when he proved ineffective as a wartime leader, the people were lucky enough to see Maggie take charge.

When all else was failing around them, The Hilltop dug in and managed to survive while other, more seemingly secure and stocked communities fell like dominoes. Not only was it a well-built place to live, but it’s been helmed by people who are just hardened enough to keep it safe without resorting to drastic measures.