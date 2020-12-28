eufy smart scale: Anker launches Eufy smart scale with Bluetooth connectivity at Rs 1,699

Anker owned Eufy has expanded its product portfolio in India with the launch of a smart weighing scale. The company has launched Eufy Smart Weighing Scale C1. The newly launched device can help users track fitness, monitor health, and achieve fitness and health goals.

Eufy Smart Weighing Scale C1 is priced at Rs 1,699. It can be purchased online on e-commerce site Flipkart along with offline stores across the country. It comes in two colour variants- Black and White.

The smart scale is lightweight and easy to set up. It can be paired with a smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth. The device is compatible with both Android and iOS running devices. It comes with 12 types of health measurement data that include weight, body fat, BMI, water, BMR, visceral fat, body fat mass, lean body mass, bone, bone mass, muscle mass and muscle.

The scale, the company says, can store up to 100 readings. The recorded data can be synced with Eufy Home app on one’s smartphone. The device also supports third-party apps – Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit.

The device has built-in pairs of super-sensitive G-shaped sensors for better efficacy in measurements compared to other sensor types. The smart scale also comes with an ITO coating layer on the surface. It can be used to track the health trends of up to 16 users from one account with unique users identified to match measurements to correct user profiles. The smart weighing scale has an anti-slip topcoat with rounded corners.