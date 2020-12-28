Elvis Presley’s Longtime Girlfriend, Linda Thompson, Thinks Presley ‘Lives On’ in ‘Another Dimension’ After Death

Elvis Presley wasn’t just known for his music — he was also the center of attention thanks to his romantic entanglements. While his marriage to Priscilla Presley is his most well-known relationship, he also dated beauty queen Linda Thompson for a few years after his marriage to Priscilla ended.

Thompson commented on Presley’s death after he died in 1977 — and she mentioned in an interview she believes he went off to a different dimension. Here’s what happened.

Linda Thompson’s talked about her relationship with Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley with girlfriend Linda Thompson | Tom Wargacki/WireImage

Like so many of Presley’s exes of the past, Thompson’s talked about what it was like when she dated The King. She first met Presley when she was just 22 and he was 37. And it only took two weeks of getting to know each other before she and Presley were telling each other how much they adored one another.

Like Presley’s other relationships, he showered Thompson with beautiful gifts and invited her to Graceland to stay with him. But there was much more to the story. Presley had a well-documented temper that would sometimes erupt — and Thompson was well-aware of it.

While Thompson adored Presley and wanted to see him thrive and be happy, she ultimately left him in the hopes of living a more normal life.

“In a normal relationship, you go to work, you come back, you meet for a few hours, you have dinner, you go to sleep. The next day you’re both off doing your thing,” she said during an interview, according to Express.co.uk. “With Elvis it was so intense. It was so 24/7.”

Thompson said she thinks Presley went off into ‘another dimension’ post-mortem

Elvis Presley with Linda Thompson and family | Jim James – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Thompson commented on Presley’s death shortly after it happened. “When I left him, he looked fine,” she told an interviewer in the ’70s. “… He really had deteriorated a lot. Here’s a man who has everything in the world going for him, and he was the most gorgeous man, I think, physically, who ever lived, Spiritually, he was found, he was good, he was solid.”

After his death, Thompson expressed she believes Presley went to “another dimension.” In the interview, she noted some believed Presley was “off in the Bahamas” instead of truly dead.

“I believe that Elvis lives on,” she noted. “Certainly, he lives on even in this world, in our memories. But I think that he is in another dimension. And it’s comforting to me, before I go to sleep at night, to know within my own soul, that wherever Elvis is now, he knows who truly loves him, he knows who had high regard.”

Ginger Alden was the one to find Presley dead

RELATED: How Ginger Alden Really Felt About Elvis Presley Proposing to Her in His Bathroom

While Thompson trusts that Presley lives on post-death, it was Presley’s fiancée, Ginger Alden, who found him after he died. Presley died in his Graceland bathroom, and Alden was there the night he entered the bathroom and never came out.

“I slapped him a few times and it was like he breathed once when I turned his head,” Alden said, according to Daily Mail. “I didn’t want to think he was dead. God wouldn’t want to take him so soon.” She then called for help via the Graceland intercom, but he couldn’t be revived.

Alden also noted Presley’s last words to her. “I’m going into the bathroom to read,” he said.

While Elvis is no longer alive to spread his music, voice, and charm, his legacy lives on through the stories those close to him tell.

Check out Showbiz Cheat Sheet on Facebook!