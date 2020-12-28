Eagles will start Jalen Hurts at QB vs. Washington

The Philadelphia Eagles can knock the Washington Football Team out of the playoffs by defeating their rivals in the final game of a regular season unlike any other.

Washington, meanwhile, will be facing a rookie quarterback next Sunday night.

As Kevin Patra noted for the league’s official website, Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Monday that first-year pro Jalen Hurts will continue to start under center ahead of Carson Wentz through Week 17. Hurts replaced Wentz during the loss to the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 6 and started in each of the past three games, two of which the Eagles dropped.

Philadelphia was eliminated from the playoffs with Sunday’s defeat at the Dallas Cowboys, and Hurts committed three turnovers in that losing effort. Nevertheless, Pederson explained that he wants “to continue to evaluate” Hurts as the Eagles attempt to decide if the rookie or Wentz will be their quarterback of the future.

Whether or not Pederson will be involved in that call has yet to be determined. He said during a Monday morning radio appearance on 94.1 WIP that he is “fully confident to be the head coach of the Eagles in 2021” even though Philadelphia enters Week 17 with a record of 4-10-1.

Washington might have to start Taylor Heinicke at quarterback against the Eagles if Alex Smith can’t play due to a calf strain. The club released former first-round pick Dwayne Haskins on Monday.