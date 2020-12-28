Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is always giving back and this year he had plenty of ‘Dwanta’ Claus to go around. We’ve seen a ton of stories from his social media of him surprising fans and congratulating them on their accomplishments, though this one may hit differently.

Jaxson Patel is a 13-year-old living in Florida who has struggled with scoliosis for half of his life. He just underwent a huge surgery where they placed two rods in his back and he now has a scar from the top of his back all the way down to his lower back.

Johnson caught wind of it from his parents who reached out and send a personalized video along with some gifts to Jaxson to celebrate his great victory. Check out Johnson’s post below and use the link to watch the full video.

“SURPRISE from Dwanta 🎅🏾 to one of his biggest fans 🙏🏾☺️ This is @kingjaxsony Jaxson Patel.

He’s 13, lives in West Chapel, FL and has been battling scoliosis for half his life. He just had a huge surgery where they placed two long rods in his back and had to cut him open from the top of his back all the way down to his lower back. His amazing mama, Shannon wrote us the most beautiful letter – asking if I could just send her boy some encouragement as he truly is one of my biggest fans and finds inspiration in the things I do. I filmed this personal message and here’s the result. I always say it, because it’s true – stuff like this will always be the best part of my fame. Stay strong, Jaxson and remember to be proud and embrace your cool, bad ass scar! It’s the reminder of the warrior that you are. Love, DJ aka Dwanta 💪🏾🎅🏾”

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Surprises 13 Year Old Who Has Battled Scoliosis Half His Life!

The video showed Jaxson’s family gathered around him as he watched the special video from Johnson and his reaction is priceless. These videos steal our hearts and give us hope for tomorrow.

Johnson has continued these ‘Dwanta’ Claus videos for a while and we hope he never stops doing them!

What do you think? Are you a fan of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson? Let us know in the comments below.

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.