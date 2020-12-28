Dwayne Haskins admits past week was ‘hardest’ of his life

Dwayne Haskins had the opportunity to cement his future with the Washington Football Team on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers after a tumultuous week that saw him stripped of his captaincy and fined $40,000 for COVID-19 violations. He squandered the chance, and now his future with the club is in greater question.

Haskins was benched in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 20-13 loss to Carolina after tossing two interceptions with no touchdowns. After the game, the second-year quarterback admitted the past week had been particularly hard on him.

“Definitely the hardest week of my life. I just want to bounce back and move forward and pray and get my life together,” Haskins said, according to ESPN’s John Keim. “I can’t really put into words how I’m feeling right now.”

Haskins only started Sunday’s game because veteran quarterback Alex Smith was unable to play due to a lingering calf strain. Washington head coach Ron Rivera isn’t sure who will start the season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, if Smith is healthy enough to play, then he’ll start. If he can’t take the field, Haskins likely will have to battle for the starting job.

It was reported Sunday by Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports that Washington will “likely move on” from Haskins in 2021. He has become the team’s third option behind Kyle Allen and Smith, so there’s really not much sense in keeping him beyond this season unless Rivera believes he can turn things around.

The 23-year-old also reportedly asked for a trade after being benched following a Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. There wasn’t much interest in his services at the time, La Canfora reported, and interest in him during the offseason might be minimal.