Dr Mahendra Watsa death: India’s most famous ‘sexpert’ who tackled stigma and misinformation dies aged 96

India’s most famous sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa, known for addressing sex-related queries in a humorous way, died on Monday at the age of 96.

Watsa has been one of country’s most celebrated columnist and featured in a Netflix documentary with the same name as his sex advice column “Ask the Sexpert”, which he had been writing for Mumbai’s weekly tabloid Mumbai Mirror for 15 years.

An official statement from his children said: “Dad was a man of many dimensions. He lived a glorious life and on his terms. Today, we would like to celebrate his life as he has passed on to join his beloved Promila [his wife].”

His columns were celebrated for using wit and humour to bring more conversation to the highly neglected topic of sex in conservative Indian society. Watsa, a gynaecologist who started his writing career with an advice column more than 50 years ago, initially wrote for women’s magazines on health-related topics. After a decade he transitioned into a sexual health columnist and soon became India’s favourite neighbourhood agony uncle.

Watsa responded to various queries from Indians every week, ranging from the most intimate to sometimes dealing with the most bizarre. He didn’t shy away from topics like menstruation, masturbation, homosexuality and erectile dysfunction, that are generally considered taboo in India.

Excerpts from the sexpert

Watsa’s columns in Mumbai Mirror included questions like:

Q: I have a small penis and I can’t seem to satisfy my girlfriend. My astrologer has advised me to pull it every day for 15 minutes while reciting a shloka [prayer]. I have been doing this for a month but it hasn’t helped. What should I do?

A: If he was right, most men would have a penis hitting their knees. God doesn’t help gullible, foolish men. Go visit a sexpert instead who can teach you the art of making love.

Q: Two days ago, I had unprotected sex with my girlfriend. To prevent pregnancy, we bought an i-Pill. [emergency contraceptive] But in the heat of the moment, I popped it instead of her. Can it cause any complications for me?

A: Next time round please use a condom and make sure you don’t swallow that too.

Q: My family is demanding that I get married. How can I ascertain if the girl is a virgin?

A: I suggest you don’t get married. Unless you appoint detectives, there is no way to find out. Spare any poor girl of your suspicious mind.

Remembering his relentless work, Mumbai Mirror’s editor Meena Baghel wrote in her tribute: “For 15 years without fail – seven days a week, 52 weeks of the year, Mahindra Watsa has responded to the tortured queries of thousands of readers with patience – endless, endless amounts of it – and with clarity, humanity and wit.”

People also took to social media to remember him, quoting some of his most memorable answers.

“His was the best humour column! RIP, Dr Watsa. Sex will never be the same,” wrote Twitter user Satbir Singh.

Another user Shreemi Verma said: “Thank you for making me read the newspaper everyday Dr Watsa.”

Hamza Lakdawala said: “The old man who taught us all about sex through his hilarious and witty column is no more.”

Watsa also inspired several characters in Hindi films, had parody accounts and fan pages running on his name containing his most witty responses.

After writing columns for decades, he also wrote a book entitled “It’s Normal” debunking some sex-related myths and discussing the most common questions he received.

Throughout his career, Watsa fought against censorship and spoke in favour of making sex-related information more accessible. During his tenure as a consultant with the Family Planning Association of India (FPAI), he proposed that a sexual education program should be introduced in the country. The FPAI accepted his proposal and started India’s first sex education, counselling and therapy centre despite opposition.