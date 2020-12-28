Donald Trump Pardon’s Snoop Dogg’s Producer: Serving Time For Weed

Former Snoop Dogg producer Weldon Angelos has received a pardon from President Donald Trump after being sentenced to 55-years in prison.

Angelos was sentenced to 55 years in prison without parole in 2004 for selling $350 worth of weed to an undercover officer with a concealed firearm.

“Feels great to have been fully pardoned by the President of the United States,” Angelos wrote in the caption. “Now it’s time for more pardons and commutations.”

Angelos executive produced Snoop Dogg’s 2002 We From the LBC Soundtrack. Cops searchedAngelos home found several weapons. The producer then turned down a 15-year plea deal — and was subsequently convicted of 13 charges, including drug, firearm, and money laundering charges.

“The sentence was unjust, uncruel, and even irrational…because his appeals have been exhausted, the only solution for Angelos is a Presidential commutation,” Judge Paul Cassell wrote to President Obama requesting that his sentence be commuted. “I urge you to swiftly commute his sentence.”

Obama did commute his sentence.