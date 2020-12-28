Dolores Catania Teases “Emotional Fights” on RHONJ Season 11

In the meantime, the birthday girl is enjoying the holidays—from the Jersey Shore since her home is currently being renovated—with her boyfriend Dr. David Principe and her ex-husband Frank Catania, along with their two children, Gabrielle, 24, and Frankie, 21. Despite being divorced for 20 years, Dolores and Frank have remained friends while co-parenting, and the two, along with David even live together.

The couple is doing great, and while detailing how she and David keep their relationship fresh, Dolores shared an adorable anecdote. “David doesn’t know how to show it on camera, but David tells me every day, ‘You’re beautiful, you’re sexy,'” the Bravolebrity gushed. “Like last night he goes, ‘You know, you’re the most beautiful woman I know.’ That’s what he said to me as I was walking out the door with my pajamas on and my Uggs to go eat with him.”

Perhaps a second marriage is in the cards? “I don’t know,” she began. “Life brings the craziest things. Like, you can never say never and you don’t know what could happen.”

“Look at Teresa [Giudice],” Dolores continued, referencing her RHONJ co-star who split from her longtime husband Joe Giudice in 2019 and is currently dating Luis “Louie” Ruelas. “When you hear the story, you’re going to be like, ‘wow.’ You’d think he fell out of the sky…But you just never know what life brings you. So, can I see myself married again? I guess with the right person.”